UAE presents zero-emission vehicles experiment at world’s first Zero-emission Vehicle Summit

The summit brought over 500 policy makers and industry leaders and experts along with 11 transport ministers from 11 countries together to discuss the zero-emission vehicle technology and tackle carbon emissions and to find ways to improve air quality.

The UAE minister was engaged along with his counterparts from the UK, India and Portugal in the ministerial dialogue committee where he presented the UAE's experiment in using ultra-low and zero-emission vehicles at the federal and local levels.

On the sidelines of the event, Al Nuaimi had discussions with UK Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling, on ways to boost joint cooperation in the transport sector.