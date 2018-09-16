MOCCAE allocates subsidised marine engines to fishermen

Reinforcing the economic and social importance of the fishing industry to the country, the move aims to reduce fishermen’s expenses and to support the industry in driving food safety and ensuring the sustainability of local production.

Sultan Alwan, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Regions Sector at MOCCAE, said, "The Ministry is committed to enhancing environmental sustainability through its various initiatives, projects and services that are implemented in line with the highest standards of quality, efficiency and transparency. A nation’s marine wealth is considered a key renewable natural resource and plays a valuable role in securing the country’s food supply."

Alwan noted that the Ministry has defined a set of guidelines to prioritise the distribution of the engines. Essential requirements stipulate that the gross salary of the fisherman should not exceed AED30,000 (as per a salary certificate). Also, the fisherman should not have received any marine engine support between 2015 and 2017 and should have enlisted in the Ministry’s public register before 2015. Also, the fisherman (applicant) should practice fishing as a permanent occupation.

He added, "We made sure that the specifications of the marine engines are environmentally friendly. These 150hp four-stroke outboard engines feature several advantages, such as lower fuel consumption, lower noise levels and reduced gas emissions. The combustion process takes place internally, unlike with other engines, while maintaining the overall efficiency of the engine’s functions."

MOCCAE noted that the supplier will install the engine on the applicant’s fishing boat within 15 days of the full payment of the subsidised price - AED12,235 that is 50 percent of the original price. Furthermore, the installation will be carried out on a complimentary basis, excluding the cost of additional parts such as batteries and steering wheels.