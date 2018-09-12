Philippine emergency teams on alert ahead of powerful typhoon

Typhoon Mangkhut was packing maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometres per hour (km/h) and gusts of up to 255 km/h as it moved towards the Philippines at 20 km/h, the weather bureau said.

The cyclone, with the local name Ompong, was expected to bring moderate to heavy rains and storm surges of up to 6 metres in coastal areas in the northern Philippines, the bureau said.

Police, soldiers and local government units dispatched teams to coordinate preparations with threatened communities for the Mangkhut’s expected landfall over the northern Philippines.

National Police Chief Oscar Albayalde said all police units in the northern Philippines were also on full alert "to ensure availability of resources and personnel for possible disaster response operations."

"We are calling on our people in affected areas to stay safe, alert and informed, and heed the orders of authorities particularly for preemptive evacuation that may be enforced," he added.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 cyclones every year, causing floods, landslides and other accidents.

The strongest typhoon hit the country in November 2013, killing more than 6,300 people. Typhoon Haiyan also displaced more than 4 million people.