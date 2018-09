It hit 94 km (58 miles) south of the city of Ambato at a depth of 112 km (69 miles), the USGS said.

The quake knocked down power cables, leaving the areas of Puertas Negras, Guano and Chunchi without electricity,Ecuador's Risk Management Secretariat said in a statement. There was slight damage to homes and landslides hit a road, it said.

The Andean nation has frequent seismic activity. In 2016, a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Ecuador's Pacific coast, killing more than 650 people.