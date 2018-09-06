UAE Council for Climate Change discusses preparations and proposals for UAE government meetings in October

The meeting was presided over by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

The meeting kicked off with the screening of a video on the National Ecotourism Project, "Natural Treasures in the UAE," launched by MOCCAE last July as part of its strategy to achieve sustainability of the environmental ecosystem. It is in line with the directives of the wise leadership to boost the UAE's competitiveness globally, especially in eco-tourism.

The meeting witnessed discussions on the preparations for the annual government meetings for 2018, which will be held on 3rd and 4th October. The meeting also explored the latest developments in the National Climate Adaptation Programme, which aims to make the UAE one of the most prepared countries to face the consequences of climate change, particularly the priorities of adaptation to climate change in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

The meeting’s agenda also included reviewing the phases and mechanisms for preparing the national strategy for the integrated management of chemicals, which was launched during the first session of the UAE government annual meetings. Council members emphasised the importance of Cabinet Resolution No. 31 of 2018 on community agriculture and the Cabinet Resolution No. 18 of 2018 on the cultivation of local plants and conservation of nature.

Dr. Thani Al-Zeyoudi said, "The council, through these regular meetings, aspires to find solutions to the crucial environmental challenges faced by the UAE while maintaining economic growth and protecting cultural and civilizational heritage. It also aims to develop and implement a comprehensive and ambitious plan that will serve as a regional benchmark in dealing with climate change and the environment."

At the end of the meeting, the council members were briefed on the latest developments in the carbon reduction strategy by the Ministry of Energy and Industry.