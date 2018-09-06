Frankfurt must introduce diesel car ban, court rules

German environmental group DUH sued the south-western state of Hesse, where Frankfurt is located, for allowing the city's air to exceed the maximum safe levels of nitrogen oxide. A court in nearby Wiesbaden ruled in DUH's favour.

Hesse is now tasked with putting into effect a new plan to bring Frankfurt in line with air pollution regulations by February 1, 2019. The ruling is not yet legally binding, however.

Judge Rolf Hartmann ruled that certain types of older vehicles diesel as well as selected petrol-engine vehicles should fall under the new ban.

Yet Hesse's premier Volker Bouffier and environment minister Priska Hinz argued that responsibility for improving air quality should rest with federal government.

"We will examine the verdict of the court very closely, but we see the federal government as responsible," the two politicians said.

They called on the government to create a legal basis for the hardware retrofitting of affected vehicles. Automotive manufacturers should have to pay for this retrofit, Bouffier and Hinz said.

This is the most effective way to improve urban air quality and meet EU-wide limits, Bouffier and Hinz added. "We do not want driving bans, but a fundamental solution to the problem."

The northern city of Hamburg introduced a ban on older diesel vehicles on two particularly busy streets earlier this year, and the south-western city of Stuttgart is due to put one in place in early 2019.

German cities were given the green-light to impose diesel bans by a Constitutional Court decision in February.

Ninety German cities breached EU levels for air quality in 2016, and 66 cities did in 2017.

Nitrogen oxide air pollution can cause or exacerbate respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.