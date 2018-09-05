Dutch team prepares for world solar house contest

The UAE hopes solar power will help it produce 7 percent of its energy from clean sources by 2020.

Dubai hosts a Solar Decathlon in November, with 21 student teams from 16 countries competing.

The 50-strong VIRTUe team is from Eindhoven University of Technology and Fontys University of Applied Sciences.

They've created the LINQ concept house, partly made from biocomposite materials.

Along with its obligatory solar roof, 3D-printed concrete has been used.

LINQ's exterior vertical garden helps cool the house, while an interactive clock shows energy consumption.

LINQ is being dismantled, to be rebuilt in Dubai during the 10 day contest.

Prize money of almost 3 million USD is up for grabs.