Ocean cleanup plans to clean up 90% of ocean garbage patch by 2040

According to the organisation, there are about 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic on the surface of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, which is located between Hawaii and California.

The organisation has come up with a cleanup system, called System 001,which consists of a 600-meter-long floater and a 3-meter-deep skirt to prevent the plastic in the ocean from flowing over it.

System 001 would also take advantage of natural forces such as the wind, ocean currents and waves to propel the system forward and form a U-shape naturally to concentrate plastic in the center.

The cleanup system is also fitted with solar powered-lights, cameras, sensors, satellite antenna along with anti-collision systems.

A support vessel would come by periodically to take out the plastic gathered by the cleanup system, which would then be recycled and turned into products.

This is just the first fleet; the organisation eventually plans to launch 60 more fleets in an year or two.

Some researchers worry the system might be harmful for marine life and could trap sea creatures as well, reports Business Insider.

Meanwhile, others worry plastic parts in the ocean might be deeper underwater than the device can reach, and claim it might be a much more complex task to remove such pollutants.