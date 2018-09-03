Japan braces for powerful Typhoon Jebi

At a news conference, a weather agency official urged the public to evacuate early as the season’s 21st typhoon is expected to bring powerful winds to wide areas of the country.

The agency also said the storm could produce waves up to 11 metres high around the Kinki region and the south-western island of Shikoku as it approaches the country’s mainland.

The typhoon is projected to make landfall in western Japan on Tuesday, according to the agency.

As of noon (0300 GMT), the eye of the storm was located some 200 kilometres north-east of Minami Daito Island, travelling north-west at 20 kilometres per hour (kph) with maximum sustained winds of 162 kph and gusts of 234 kph, the agency said.

In early July, torrential rains battered western Japan, triggering landslides and floods, killing more than 220 people and destroying homes and roads – the deadliest weather-related disaster in more than three decades.