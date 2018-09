The Japan Meteorological Agency is keeping a close eye on Typhoon Jebi. It says that at 3 AM Japan time on Monday it was over waters about 260 kilometers east of Minami Daito Island in Okinawa Prefecture.

It's traveling north-northwest at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

Strong winds and high waves are expected as Jebi approaches the Japanese archipelago.

Parts of western and eastern Japan could see torrential downpours beginning Tuesday.