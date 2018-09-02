MOCCAE receives LEED Platinum Certification

Earning 82 points, MOCCAE became the first new federal government building to receive the highest ranking in building design and energy efficiency in the region.

Commenting on the award, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, "In line with the directives of our wise leadership to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world by 2021, and in keeping with the accelerated efforts of the country in implementing a green economy approach through the UAE's Green Development Strategy and Green Agenda, we were keen to adopt best practices for this project that will serve as a model for the future projects in the region."

Dr. Al Zeyoudi added that the ministry's environment-friendly building was designed using sustainable material and technologies that promote energy and water efficiency, in accordance to international standards that promote the preservation of the environment.