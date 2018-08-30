Australia's east coast drought to intensify as dry weather to linger for months

In its latest three-month outlook, the Bureau of Meteorology said there was only a 30 percent chance rainfall would exceed average levels over much of the country's east coast during spring, which runs from September to November.

If the drought gets worse, Australia's agricultural sector will suffer further crop losses, while farmers will also be forced to slaughter livestock in greater numbers as they struggle to find enough food or water to keep them alive.

The bureau also raised the prospect of dry weather in the country's west, which has so far escaped drought conditions, bringing new concerns for Australian food manufacturers.

Unable to source enough grain from the east coast, some food producers have started to import supplies from Western Australia, where recent favorable weather had encouraged farmers to sell leftover supplies.

But the bureau said the west coast - the country's largest agricultural producing region - will also experience drier than average weather over the next three months, tightening national supply yet further.

Production of wheat from the world's fourth-largest exporter is already expected to hit a decade low this year, although output from the west is expected to cushion the decline in the east.