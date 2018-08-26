WWII munitions continue to complicate firefighting near Berlin

Firefighters help to put out a forest fire near Treuenbrietzen

The fire is located in an area of ground laden with unexploded World War II-era munitions - a factor making firefighters' job more difficult. Certain areas were too dangerous to access on the ground and firefighting could only be carried out by air with helicopters.

Adding another hurdle to the work, state-level ministry officials said Sunday that investigators are looking into the possibility of arson.

No details have been released, but the fact that the blaze started in three separate locations has raised questions.

Karl-Heinz Schroeter, the interior minister of Brandenburg, the state where the fire is, had already said Saturday that there were "additional hints" while explaining the situation.

The discovery of a pair of armour-piercing shells overnight into Sunday also complicated the work.

The shells were unearthed by a tank that had been brought in to help fire crews in Treuenbrietzen, south of Berlin. The tanks were specifically ordered because of the danger posed by the old bombs.