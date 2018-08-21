More than 1 million in relief camps, 375 dead in Kerala floods

With rains easing over the weekend, the military had rescued 32,000 people from inundated areas and rooftops over the past few days.

The focus was now on the mammoth task of rebuilding homes, infrastructure and lives as the receding floodwaters revealed the extent of devastation, Kerala relief commissioner PH Kurien said.

A total of 1.03 million people were in relief camps since many homes were awash with mud and muck.

"A massive clean-up operation has been launched for the hundreds of thousands of homes affected. It will take at least three to four days for the clean-up operation to get over," he said.

A total of 375 people were killed since the monsoon season began in Kerala in May, with the second more devastating spell of flooding from August 8 claiming 223 lives, officials at the state disaster control room said.

The Indian meteorological department said Kerala had received around 760 millimetres of rainfall in just the first 20 days in August. This was the highest rainfall received in the state for the month in 87 years, media reports said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said a "new Kerala" had to be built, estimating the damage at nearly 3 billion dollars.