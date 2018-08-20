'Blast fishing' thrives in Libya's chaos

As a result, protecting fish stock and the environment are not a priority for the authorities, experts and officials say.

Dynamite fishing, or "blast fishing and the use of explosives without a permit are both officially against the law, but dynamite fishermen appear to be immune.

They even post anonymous videos online of sea water being propelled high into the sky and dozens of dazed or dead fish left behind on the surface.

The explosive devices used in Libya are mostly home-made and have caused dozens of deaths and injuries, according to media reports.