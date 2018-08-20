“Floating farm” design could see vegetables grown at sea

Leilah Clarke believes such projects will become more necessary in the coming years, as scientists predict rising sea levels will render much land on Earth potentially uninhabitable. With a possible increase of the world's population of 50 percent by 2100 foreseen by the United Nations (U.N.), pressure on food supply will grow.

"I want to tackle two birds with one stone," Clarke told Reuters. "The population is going to need more food to support them and somewhere else to grow our food since much farmland isn't going to be available anymore."

Her Floating Farm project, designed at the University of Sussex, involves eco-friendly sea rafts with a self-watering system for plants.

When set afloat at sea, water vapour would rise through the middle of the raft and condense as fresh water on the inside of the dome. The water would then trickle down the sides to hydrate crops growing in containers around the circumference.

"The basic idea is it sits in the water and water comes up inside the plant area. Then the condensation will rise, land on the domes outside, and the plants are fed the pure water," explained Clarke.

The natural desalination process means there's no need for pumps or filtration systems.

"In desalination processes and reverse osmosis machines we use now to provide ourselves with water to drink and for irrigation needs for farming, lots of electricity and energy goes into that process," Clarke told Reuters. "The Floating Farm just allows physics to take care of it - things heat up, they evaporate, they cool down, they condense."

As the weather gets hotter, more water evaporates, therefore reducing the risk of the plants dehydrating.

Clarke says that, in fact, the higher the outside temperature, the better the system works because more water vapour is produced.

The Floating Farm is designed in two sections, with an inner and outer ring, to provide stability and prevent the raft tipping over in stormy weather and choppy waters.

Clarke has grown chard and spinach on her prototype and says that radishes would also be able to grown quickly and on a large scale.

She was inspired in part by the Italian Nemo's Garden project, which aims to make underwater farming economically viable.

She said: "I did three months of growth experiments quite early on because unlike the Nemos project which is obviously underneath water, mine is on the sea level I had to check the differences in rates of condensation. I then did two months of wave testing using various methods - from just being in my bathtub to being at the sea. I actually ended up making my own rig on a rocking chair with a large glass fish tank which was actually the best because I could record things most consistently."

She's only made one small prototype so far, but is hoping to elicit commercial funding to scale up the project and increase the size of the domes.