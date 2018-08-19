Brazilian zoo reports first fully natural hatching of endangered duck

Since 2006, Brazilian environmental agencies have run conservation programs for the Brazilian merganser, officially classified as the Mergus octosetaceus. In 2015, eggs found in the wild were successfully hatched at the Itatiba Zoo.

Since then, the zoo has overseen the breeding and hatching of further generations, using incubators and human caretakers.

But on July 8 four ducklings were born after being incubated by their own parents who then went on to raise them under the watchful eye of zoo veterinarian Alexandre Resende.

Resende said it was the first 100 percent natural reproduction. He added that his team hadn't been sure if the process would work since the parents had been raised by humans. The successful result, he said, bodes well for the future of the program.

There are fewer than 250 Brazilian mergansers in the wild. The Itatiba Zoo is the only one in the world that runs a conservation program for this species.