Man rides a vehicle as dark clouds gather above the city of Shaoxing

Shanghai had evacuated 53,000 people in preparation for the typhoon, the state news agency reported.

The storm, the 18th typhoon to affect China this year, landed just after 4 a.m., Xinhua said. It is expected to gradually lose strength as it keeps moving inland in a northwest direction.

Summer is China's typhoon season, although casualties have been minimised in recent years by early government planning and evacuations from potential danger zones.