Vanuatu evacuates an entire island for second time amid volcano fear

Vanuatu's government reimposed a state of emergency last month, ordering the mass evacuation of Ambae, which has seen the Manaro volcano at the island's centre spew ash since a year ago.

Jesse Benjamin, the director general of Ministry of Climate Change and Natural Disasters, said the people of Ambae had been evacuated to the neighbouring islands of Maewo and Espiritu Santo.

"There are no more people on Ambae," Benjamin told Vanuatu's Daily Post on Tuesday.

Hundreds of inhabitants opted to leave Ambae voluntarily, while the government deployed mobile police and disaster management officers to get rest of the people off the island.

The Daily Post said the Vanuatu government was working to ensure that food, water, hygiene kits and tarpaulins reach the evacuees, who are currently seeking temporary shelter.

They will be relocated by the government to permanent sites, as they study the Monaro volcano's impact on Ambae.

Many Ambae residents had returned home earlier this year, only for volcanic activity to begin again in March.

The falling ash was so severe in July that the sun was blocked. It also caused acid rain in parts of the island, according to reports.

Vanuatu is home to some 270,000 people. Its nearest neighbour is New Caledonia, some 650 kilometres south-west.