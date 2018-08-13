California fire threatens retirement community

Residents of the Trilogy Glen Ivy community located between the Santa Ana Mountains and a major highway who have trouble driving in the dark were urged to leave immediately to escape the wrath of the Holy Fire, which has already burned through 22,714 acres (9,192 hectares) and is 41 percent contained.

The US Forest Service estimates that around 3,700 homes and structures have been evacuated, or around 11,120 people.

Nearly 1,500 firefighters -- supported by some inmates from a local jail -- are battling that blaze, as it spread to the north and east, prompting a new round of evacuations.

Across California, firefighters reported making significant progress against some of the huge wildfires raging across the most populous state, but were bracing for more of the soaring temperatures, dry air and gusty winds that have made their job so tough.

Some of the worst fires slowed over the weekend.

The so-called Mendocino Complex north of state capital Sacramento -- including the River and Ranch fires, which together form the largest blaze in state history -- burned 3,100 acres overnight, just one fourth the previous night's toll, according to local media.

The Carr fire in the north, which has destroyed more than 1,000 homes, grew only modestly overnight, as containment lines improved.