EPAA to develop regional strategy to monitor coastal wetlands and waterbirds

The workshop will be held in cooperation with Wetlands International and BirdLife International, and with the participation of more than 20 government representatives, the partners of both organisations in the region, and representatives of Environmental organisations.

EPAA Chairperson Hana Saif Al Suwaidi said, “EPAA follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the decisions of Sharjah Executive Council and the UAE National Environmental Strategy. EPAA is keen to coordinate and cooperate with government agencies, academic institutes and organisations, regional organisations, and research centres on everything related to the EPAA’s work.”

Al Suwaidi explained that the workshop will Identify, document and monitor the changes in the ecological status of internationally important wetlands (Critical Sites). The workshop will also analysis of the current situation of regional coastal wetlands. This will support the first phase of the development of the regional program, and strengthen strategic alliances between national, regional and international organisations in order to ensure more effective conservation of coastal habitats in the region and encourage data and capacity exchange.

The two-day workshop aims to take stock of existing initiatives, capacity and agree on a regional waterbird and wetland monitoring strategy, identify gaps, needs and opportunities, joint products and timeline. The workshop will also discuss the way forward concerning the production of a regional situation analysis on the status coastal wetlands.

There will also be discussions about an analysis of the status of coastal wetlands in the region. It is hoped that participants will reach an agreement on the estimated number of waterbird population.

This workshop seeks to develop a draft regional waterbird and wetland monitoring strategy based on the outcomes of the workshop. The workshop also seeks to Gain support to the implementation of the regional waterbird and wetland monitoring strategy, and communicate with regional stakeholders concerning the development of the situation analysis.

This strategy is considered important as it is in line with the 13th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP13), which will be hosted in UAE in October 2018.