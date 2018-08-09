Death toll in Greek wildfires climbs to 93

  • A wildfire rages in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: The death toll from wildfires that devastated areas near Athens late last month has risen to 93, the Greek fire service said Thursday.
The Greek civil protection agency has published the names of 92 people killed in the blazes. The youngest victim was 6 months and the oldest was aged 93. Among the dead were 11 children.
 
Four foreigners died: a woman from Poland and her child, as well as two men, one from Ireland and one from Belgium.
 
At least eight people are still in life-threatening condition at hospital.
 
The chiefs of Greece's police and fire services, as well as the deputy interior minister, have lost their jobs in the wake of the fires that left thousands homeless and destroyed large parts of the beachside town of Mati.