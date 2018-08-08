Canine influenza is on the rise

According to AVMA, dogs can get canine influenza after being exposed to the H3N8 or H3N2 virus.

It is a respiratory infection which can be caused by sniffing or licking dogs who have the virus or by sharing food and water with those dogs.

Sick dogs who are coughing or sneezing may also pass on the virus to healthy dogs.

Dogs may also be exposed to the virus by humans whose clothings or skin have been contaminated with the it.

Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development mentioned in a news release, symptoms may include fever, discharge from the eyes or nose, and coughing along with lethargic behavior."

However, canine influenza can also be prevented with a vaccine.

James Averill, Michigan's state veterinarian, told Michigan Live, "It's important that dog owners work with their veterinarians to protect their dogs."