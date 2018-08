Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality, pointed out that the Municipality pays attention to the care of the Crimean trees in the coastal region of Crimea, being one of the important trees in the vital ecological system.

Al-Shamsi explained that the Crimean tree is of great importance because it produces oxygen and absorbs carbon gas and toxic gases and is considered one of the most important ecosystems in clearing the atmosphere of harmful dust and pods in the air.