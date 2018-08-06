At least 24 injured in forest fire in south Portugal

A 72-year-old woman was injured so badly that she had to be flown to a hospital in Lisbon with a helicopter, the newspaper Publico reported on Monday.

The fire in the mountainous region near the town of Monchique still is not under control, the newspaper reported, citing emergency services.

In a region popular with European holidaymakers, several places had to be evacuated, including at least one hotel complex.

More than 1,000 emergency service members with 300 vehicles and an aeroplane were fighting the blaze.

Portugal has been hit by an extreme heatwave in recent days, with record temperatures measured at the weekend at several locations.

The highest temperature was recorded on Saturday in the town of Alvega, which reached 46.8 degrees Celsius, according to media reports.