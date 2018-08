Damage is seen following an earthquake in Lombok, Indonesia,

The latest quake had a magnitude of seven and struck just 10 km underground, the USGS said.

Officials have issued a tsunami warning and urged people to move away from the ocean.

"Please go to a place with higher ground, while remaining calm and not panicking," Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the agency for meteorology, climatology and geophysics, told local TV.