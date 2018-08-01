EPAA distributes 4653 seedlings to 427 beneficiaries

The launch of the Agricultural Seed Distribution Initiative was in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his directives to increase the green area in the various regions of the Emirate. To preserve natural resources, protect the environment and farm wealth.

The initiative resulted in the planting of 4653 seedlings, of which 1844 seedlings of Ghaf, 959 seedlings of seder, 767 seedlings of semolina, 747 seedlings of the rose, and 336 seedlings of the Al Arak, benefiting 427 people, at an approximate rate 10 seedlings per person.