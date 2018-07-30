MoCCAE, Fish Farm ink agreement to operate fish hatchery in Umm Al Qaiwain

Sultan Alwan, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Regions Sector at MoCCAE, and Bader bin Mubarak, CEO of Fish Farm, signed the agreement, in the presence of senior representatives from both entities.

Under the MoU, the ministry authorises Fish Farm to operate and manage the fish hatchery that comprises 24 tanks, with a capacity of 10 cubic metres each. Fish Farm is also mandated to install 300 artificial caves every year for the three-year duration of the agreement.

Speaking on the agreement, Alwan said that the MoU aims to improve the long-term sustainability of fisheries as a primary pillar of food diversity in the country.

"To meet this priority, we are keen to encourage the private sector to invest in marine aquaculture through supporting and facilitating such investments. The new initiative is an extension of our Artificial Caves programme launched in 2016 to build artificial habitats that provide a safe environment for the breeding of fish and other marine species. Combined with the fishing regulations introduced by the ministry, the programme has led to a remarkable improvement in fish populations in these waters, as evidenced in a 2017 survey to study its impact," Alwan added.

MoCCAE, in collaboration with the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, conducted a survey on fish populations in the UAE’s waters along the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman at the end of 2017. While previous surveys in 2001 and 2011 showed a decline in fish populations over 1980 numbers, the 2017 survey indicates that this decline has been curbed. Furthermore, in some areas along the Sea of Oman, fish populations are once again thriving and several economically-important species have been spotted for the first time.

In turn, CEO of Fish Farm, said, "The agreement leverages Fish Farm’s long-standing experience in marine aquaculture and managing fish hatcheries. We aim to help in finding modern solutions to the future challenges of sustaining fish populations locally and protecting all species against extinction and depletion."

He noted that Fish Farm is the first in the world to breed five species of fish simultaneously and customise the surrounding climate to suit different fish species. He added that the company produces 2,500 tons of fish per annum and is a key contributor to enhancing food diversity in the UAE.

Impressive improvement in fish populations in 2017 is attributed to several factors, these include stricter public compliance with the fishing regulations, implementation of the Artificial Caves programme, cultivation of coral reefs in damaged habitats, and declaration of some marine areas as protected areas.