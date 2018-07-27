Powerful typhoon set to strike Japan after deadly floods, record heat

The season's 12th typhoon is likely to cool Japan, which has been sweltering in an intense heatwave for nearly two weeks. On Thursday, at least three people died from suspected heatstroke, the Kyodo News agency reported.

The Meteorological Agency warned of heavy rain and powerful winds in wide areas of Japan as the typhoon was likely to make landfall on the country's mainland Saturday night.

"Please be updated with the latest information and try to evacuate early if necessary," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a government meeting.

As of 7 pm (1000 GMT), the eye of the storm was 230 kilometres east of the Ogasawara islands, travelling north-north-east at 30 kilometres per hour (kph) with maximum sustained winds of 144 kph and gusts of 198 kph, the agency said.