UNESCO's designation of Wadi Wurayah Reserve underlines Fujairah leaders' care for environment

Eng. Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director of the Fujairah Municipality, said that the decision of UNESCO to add the reserve to its list is the outcome of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, to care for the environment, which resulted in this achievement.

The reserve is located in the Hajar Al Khalaba Mountain Range, which is characterised by its beauty and charm. It also has unique bio-diversity and geological formations, such as rocky cliffs and rivers.

The reserve covers an area of 220-square kilometres and contains spectacular natural diversity, which includes around 652 species of animals and 208 species of plants. The reserve is the only place in the UAE that is home to orchids.

The reserve is also the country’s first mountain reserve and national park and is home to the Blandford’s Fox, Arabian Wildcat, Hedgehog, Lynx and other species.

The reserve is an oasis for birds, as it contains 94 species of endangered birds. The latest research on its wildlife shows that the reserve houses 22 out of the 24 known species of wild dragonflies.