Major forest fire in Greece; smoke clouds over Athens

Smoke from a wildfire burning is seen outside Athens

Fire services have attempted so far unsuccessfully to extinguish the blaze with firefighting aircraft and around 40 emergency vehicles, state broadcaster ERT reported.

Temperatures are currently at around 40 degrees Celsius in Greece.

"The so-called worst case scenario has happened," Yannis Kapakis, Secretary General for Civil Protection of Greece, told ERT.

The fire is raging in an area densely wooded with pine trees, according to Kapakis. There are strong winds and holiday homes everywhere, he added.

Many residents have fled in panic, ERT reporters at the scene of the fire said.

The motorway between Athens and Corinth had to be closed due to the heavy smoke, traffic authorities said Monday.