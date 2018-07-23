Major forest fire in Greece; smoke clouds over Athens

  • Monday 23, July 2018 in 8:12 PM
  • Smoke from a wildfire burning is seen outside Athens
    Smoke from a wildfire burning is seen outside Athens
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: A forest fire got out of control during an extreme drought and strong winds near the Greek holiday destination of Kineta on Monday, with smoke clouds billowing 40 kilometres to the east, reaching Athens.
Fire services have attempted so far unsuccessfully to extinguish the blaze with firefighting aircraft and around 40 emergency vehicles, state broadcaster ERT reported.
 
Temperatures are currently at around 40 degrees Celsius in Greece.
 
"The so-called worst case scenario has happened," Yannis Kapakis, Secretary General for Civil Protection of Greece, told ERT.
 
The fire is raging in an area densely wooded with pine trees, according to Kapakis. There are strong winds and holiday homes everywhere, he added.
 
Many residents have fled in panic, ERT reporters at the scene of the fire said.
 
The motorway between Athens and Corinth had to be closed due to the heavy smoke, traffic authorities said Monday.