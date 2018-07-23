Heatwave warning issued in Japan as temperatures forecast to spike

More than a dozen people died across Japan over the weekend from suspected heatstroke and almost all of the victims were the elderly, local media reported.

On Sunday, Japan saw temperatures rise above 35 degrees Celcius in 237 monitoring points out of 927 areas, which the meteorological agency said was the largest number this year.

Dozens of deaths from heatstroke have been reported so far this month as the heatwave continued to scorch the country.

Authorities have urged the public to take precautions, such as ensuring adequate hydration and avoiding unnecessary outings.

The agency has predicted the heatwave will continue to sweep across the country until the end of July.

It comes after about 220 people were killed when heavy rains in western Japan triggered floods and landslides earlier this month. The sweltering weather has hampered recovery efforts in many of the disaster-stricken areas.