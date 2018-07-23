In Mozambique, a joint fight against climate change and forest loss

Bigger than Luxembourg, the 2,800-square-kilometre (1,080-square-mile) forest seems to be reassuringly preserved, its hardwood treasure placed by Mozambique under legal protection.

Close up though, the forest bears deep scars from bouts of rampant logging and relentless population growth -- a testimony to the real-life challenge of how to shield this jewel.

Logs line the path leading into the reserve, while further along, trucks piled high with wood shavings, seized by the authorities, stand idle, rusting in the weeds.

"Illegal logging was a huge problem between 2014 and 2016," said reserve manager Jose Mohamede Dias.

"The other challenge is the bushfires used in hunting and agriculture which feed local people."

Such blazes are the main reason for the forest's shrinkage in recent years, he explained.

Local people burn down swathes of forest to open up arable land. Once the fields become exhausted, the farmers burn down more trees, and so on.

The reserve's population, currently more than 10,000, has shot up in recent years, putting immense pressure on the ecosystem.

Some seven million hectares (17 million acres) of tropical forests go up in smoke every year worldwide, according to a UN estimate.