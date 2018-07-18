Faster, Higher, Hotter - Tokyo weather prompts 2020 fears

Workers and media memebers are seen under the light of the sun during a heat wave

More than a dozen people have died as temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time since 2013, and the thermometer hit 43 Celsius during an Olympic Stadium media tour on Wednesday.

The opening ceremony will be held at the venue on July 24, 2020, a time of year when Tokyo records average temperatures of around 25 Celsius, which combined with severe humidity will create tough conditions for athletes and spectators alike.

Earlier this year, experts warned of the risks of heatstroke at the Games, which runs until Aug. 9, with conditions reaching levels at which sporting activities would normally be halted.

The issue is one Tokyo 2020 organisers are taking seriously as they consider a raft of counter measures to battle the extreme heat.

These include increased shelter and cooling fans provided for spectators, and the installation of a 'Wet Bulb Globe Temperature' device designed to provide constant feedback to assess levels of heat stress at each venue.

The data provided will help organisers adjust conditions for supporters depending on the weather.

The scheduling of events, set to be announced later on Wednesday following an International Olympic Committee (IOC) meeting with Games organisers in Lausanne, will also be designed with the protection of athletes and supporters in mind.