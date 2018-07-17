Indonesian authorities burn carcasses of hundreds of crocodiles

Hundreds of crocodiles are burned by government authorities in Sorong regency

After the victim's burial, an angry mob armed with knives, hammers and clubs burst into the farm area and bludgeoned to death 292 of the protected reptiles.

"The dead crocodiles have been burned and buried around the farming area," Basar Manullang, a conservation official in the province of West Papua, said in a text message.

Photos showed the crocodiles had been placed in a large pit in the ground, along with wood for kindling, and set alight.

The 48-year-old victim had entered the crocodile farm in the Sorong district and was thought to be picking grass for animal feed when he was attacked.

"Big crocodiles are for breeding and small crocodiles are still babies," he said, adding that his business used skins from saltwater crocodiles.

Police had been unable to repel the attack on the breeding farm by the angry villagers, Sorong police chief Dewa Made Sidan Sutrahna said by telephone.