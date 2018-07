The typhoon brought gales that created waves over 10 meters high in Sansha Town in Xiapu County, about 130 kilometers away from Lianjiang County, on its way to reaching land.

The foundation of a coastal highway under construction was destroyed.

Maria, which weakened from a super typhoon to a strong typhoon at 17:00 Tuesday, moved northwestward at a speed of about 30 kilometers per hour before making landfall.