Torrential rain batters areas in southwest, east China

The continuous heavy rainfall that started Saturday has caused floods in several areas of Songpan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in southwest Sichuan Province, cutting off power supply, communication and internet connection while disrupting local traffic severely.

Local authorities have activated emergency response plans to dispatch rescuers in order to evacuate the affected residents to safety and to reinforce the levee of the swollen river. So far no casualties have been reported.

Bridges were submerged and vehicles were trapped in a number of cities in southwest China's Yunnan Province as the stormy rains triggered mudslides and swelled the river. The flood also caused heavy losses to local agriculture by inundating swathes of croplands and orchards.

Meanwhile, east China's Zhejiang Province was also hit by stormy weather, which has brought floods in the downtown area of Xinchang County, east China's Zhejiang Province on Saturday afternoon, and even submerged some buildings in low-lying areas.

Meteorological department in the city of Suqian, east China's Jiangsu Province issued an orange alert for the stormy rain on Sunday afternoon, not long before the whole city's streets got water-logged with rain water.

Residents say the water was one meter deep in some places, and many buses and cars were seen stalled on the street due to the rising water.

China has a four-tier color-coded system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.