Heavy rain triggers flash floods, causes damage to infrastructures across China

At around 8:00 on Saturday morning, a waterfall-like flash flood suddenly gushed out from a cave on a hillside along a road in Renhuai City of southwest China’s Guizhou Province, shocking the motorists who were traveling on the road.

Being informed about the situation, local traffic authorities immediately dispatched officers to the scene.

The officers cordoned off the road section and urged motorists to choose other routes for safety concerns.

Heavy rain also swelled a river in Xingguo County in east China’s Jiangxi Province, completely washing away a sightseeing wooden plank path on the riverside.

The flood also caused heavy losses to local agriculture by inundating swathes of croplands and orchards.

In Guizhou’s Chizhou City, a rain-triggered flood trapped two herdsmen and washed away dozens of their cattle.

The herdsmen were rescued by local firefighters, but their cattle remain missing.

Severe flooding also caused the piers of a local bridge to sink after the raging waters eroded the soil underneath it, affecting traffic for around 2,000 residents living nearby.

An unrelenting downpour dumped 269 millimeters of rainwater on Jiangxi’s Jinxi County in only the span of 24 hours, triggering floods in many villages and in the city’s outskirts.

Up to one-meter-deep floodwaters not only spilled into villagers’ homes, but also cut off inter-village traffic.

In the downtown of Yingtan City in Jiangxi, heavy rain toppled a tree on Friday, completely totaling a car parked underneath.

The fallen tree also affected traffic on the road.

The local municipal authority sent a crane truck and workers with chainsaws to remove the tree from the road.