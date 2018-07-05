Heavy rains batter parts of central, southwest China, triggering floods

Torrential rain lashed Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province on Tuesday evening, with precipitation reaching a high of 160 millimeters in the county of Hefeng.

Water flooded hundreds of roadside stores and thousands of villagers were affected.

Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Tuesday issued this year's first yellow alert for floods, the second level of warning under the four-coded alert system.

Heavy rains swelled Qiongjiang River in Chongqing, and brought a flood peak at 21:50 in the district of Tongnan, raising the water level to 246 meters, one meter higher than the water level set for warning residents.

Residents living along the swollen river were immediately evacuated by local government.

As of now, the water level has dropped below the warning level.