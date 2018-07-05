Wild panda appears in Sichuan nature reserve

The image was recorded by an infrared camera at around 19:37 on June 2 and it is the second time that panda was spotted in that area after the 7.0-magnitude earthquake, which struck Jiuzhaigou at night in August 8, 2017, bringing tremendous damage to local natural and social environment.

The activities of other protected animals like blood pheasant and hog-nosed badger were also recorded by the cameras.

The nature reserve is located 45 kilometers southeast of Jiuzhaigou, covering an area of more than 37,000 hectares.

The reserve has been included in the pilot construction program of the Giant Panda National Park.

Besides, a project that aims to improve the living environment of pandas and resuming more than 1,333 hectares' panda habitat will be finished by 2019 in Jiuzhaigou.