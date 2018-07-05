Great Barrier Reef will suffer coral bleaching every 2 years

The Reef, off Australia's eastern coast, is the world's largest coral system - larger than Italy - and one of most biodiverse ecosystems on the planet with millions of marine lifeforms.

In recent years, it has suffered an onslaught from a crown-of-thorns starfish epidemic, sedimentation, degradation of water quality, ocean acidification, and massive back-to-back bleaching events in 2016-17 that scientists said "cooked" parts of the Reef.

Rising sea surface temperatures over the past century have resulted in more frequent and prolonged global marine heat waves, the Climate Council, an Australian non-profit working on environmental issues, said in its report released on Thursday.

"By 2034, the extreme ocean temperatures that led to the 2016 and 2017 bleaching events may occur every two years," the report said.

"Such a short period between bleaching events is not sustainable as the development of coral assemblages takes at least a decade."

As a result of the 2016-17 bleaching event, around 30 per cent of reef corals died - some areas experiencing 75 per cent mortality.

The bleaching every two years will "effectively sign the death certificate for the world’s largest natural living wonder," said Lesley Hughes, the head of Climate Council and ecology professor.

The report said the future survival of coral reefs around the world, including the Barrier Reef, depends on how deeply and swiftly greenhouse gas pollution levels are slashed over the coming years.