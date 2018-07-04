Shortage of vets spells misery for Karachi zoo animals

The ailment is curable or, rather, it should be. But at the Karachi Zoological Garden there are not enough vets to give proper treatment to its more than 850 animals, many held in cages built over a century ago.

"Here we have a mere two veterinaries and three paramedics. They are not at all sufficient," said the zoo's chief, Mansoor Ahmed Qazi.

Management have been pushing the city council to approve a third veterinary position for the zoo's population, including lions, tigers, elephants, chimpanzees, birds and reptiles.

But the council has usually focused more on sewage, roads, and garbage removal in the chaotic port megacity of some 20 million people, which until recently had been rocked by years of political and ethnic violence.

"This is unfortunate, that the zoo is heavily understaffed and thus not able to take good care of the animals," said Humaira Ayesha, an expert from the World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) in Karachi.

Unfortunately, the problem is not limited to Karachi.

Islamabad's zoo has long been criticised for its treatment of its lone elephant, Kaavan, which became the subject of a high-profile rights campaign backed by music icon Cher in 2016 after it emerged the animal was being kept in chains.

And the zoo in northwestern Peshawar, which opened in February, has admitted that 30 animals so far have died while being transferred or in quarantine, including three rare snow leopard cubs.

"Peshawar Zoo is very understaffed, and those we have are untrained," spokesman Naimat Khan told AFP.

There is little legislation in Pakistan to help support animal welfare. The most recent law on the books addressing animal cruelty dates from 1890.

Such little legal recourse "makes it difficult for the country to improve animal welfare standards in its zoos", Ayesha of the WWF said.