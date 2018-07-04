Minor multiple earthquakes felt in Irbid at dawn

  • Wednesday 04, July 2018 in 1:07 PM
Sharjah 24 – Petra: Small multiple earthquakes center in Lake Tiberias, Wednesday dawn, rattled the northern parts of the country, some 50 Kilometer away from Irbid city, according to the Jordan Seismological Observatory (JSO).
The JSO Director Mahmoud Qariouti said that the first earthquake took place at around 4:50pm and measured 4.2 on the Richter scale. The trembler was felt in Irbid and registered at a depth of 10 km.
 
A 3.2 magnitude aftershock followed, 8 minutes later, in the same area and was also at the depth of 10 km, Qariouti added.
 
Seismic activities occur in different parts of the Kingdom, mainly in the Jordan Rift Valley area which extends from northern Jordan down to the Dead Sea and is part of the Great Rift Valley that stretches from the Taurus Mountains of Turkey down to the Zambezi Valley in southern Africa.