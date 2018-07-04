Minor multiple earthquakes felt in Irbid at dawn

The JSO Director Mahmoud Qariouti said that the first earthquake took place at around 4:50pm and measured 4.2 on the Richter scale. The trembler was felt in Irbid and registered at a depth of 10 km.

A 3.2 magnitude aftershock followed, 8 minutes later, in the same area and was also at the depth of 10 km, Qariouti added.

Seismic activities occur in different parts of the Kingdom, mainly in the Jordan Rift Valley area which extends from northern Jordan down to the Dead Sea and is part of the Great Rift Valley that stretches from the Taurus Mountains of Turkey down to the Zambezi Valley in southern Africa.