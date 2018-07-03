EPAA Launches the events of "Together for a Beautiful Summer"

EPAA gave the students a comprehensive overview of the program and its purpose, highlighting the importance of the natural environment and wildlife and the need to protect it for the benefit of present and future generations. Students also learned how they, and every member of society, can partner in achieving environmental sustainability.

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “We are pleased to host this program where students were responsive and enthusiastic, making them more motivated to learn and to increase their ability to benefit from what the program offers through its activities.”

Al Suwaidi stressed that the program aims to instill a love of the environment and nature, encouraging students to play an effective role in protecting it, while introducing them to the unique and rich natural life of Sharjah and the UAE.

The program features 12 recreational and educational trips to local places of interest, with the purpose of promoting self-learning, fostering relationship between components of the environment, promoting discipline, respect, self-reliance, responsibility and patience, as well as developing students’ ability to form good social relationships with their peers.

This year’s trips are schedued to Islamic Botanical Garden in Sharjah; Wasit Wetland Centre; Old People Home in Sharjah; Creek Park Dubai; Louvre Abu Dhabi; Yas Mall; Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization; Sharjah Art Institute; and Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates.