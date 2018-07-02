Huge landslide cuts off road in southwest China

No casualties or damages to passing vehicles were caused, thanks to timely monitoring and early warning from local authorities.

The accident started with sporadic rock-falls at around 18:00 on Sunday. Local transport and public security authorities immediately put up a cordon at the scene and suspended traffic, not long before a huge landslide completely cut off the road.

Structure survey of the landslide section was delayed by the limited visibility late Sunday. Local transportation will be joined by geologists and technicians on Monday to figure out the condition of the site and work out a clearing plan.