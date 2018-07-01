Longest lunar eclipse of the century rises near July's end

Writing on EarthSky.org, astronomer Bruce McClure says the lunar eclipse on July 27 will also be an apogean moon — when the Earth is at its furthest point from the moon. McClure notes this will be the lengthiest lunar eclipse of the current century (2001 to 2100).

According to data from NASA, the eclipse will last 1 hour 42 minutes and 57 seconds.

The celestial event will be viewable from most of Africa, the Middle East as well as central, east and southeast Asia.

According to NASA, Earth creates several shadows during an eclipse. The primary ones are called the penumbra and the umbra.

During a lunar eclipse, the moon enters the umbra, with its color changing to dark red.

These occur when the sun, moon and Earth are in perfect alignment with each other.

