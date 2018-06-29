Bali volcano eruption forces 3 airport closures, grounding over 400 flights

Ngurah Rai airport on Bali will be closed for 16 hours starting at 3 am (1900 GMT Thursday), National Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement.

Two other airports in East Java are also closed Friday until 5pm (0900 GMT).

On Friday, 446 scheduled flights were cancelled due to the airport closure, including more than 200 international arrivals and departures.

More than 48 flights were cancelled on Thursday, both departures and arrivals, with more than 8,000 passengers affected, most of them international flights.

"Safety remains the main reason for the decision to close the airport," Nugroho said.

The agency said Mount Agung has been spewing clouds of ash up to 2,500 metres into the air since Wedneday. However, the authorities' warning level remains one notch below the highest advisory.

A danger zone has been set in a 4-kilometre area surrounding the volcano's crater and some 300 local residents from around the mountain were evacuated voluntarily.

Authorities raised the warning alert to the highest level on November 22 and ordered the evacuation of people living nearby after two days of eruptions.

The alert level was lowered on February 10 after a decrease in activity.

The 3,031-metre-tall volcano's last deadly eruptions occurred in 1963 and 1964, during which about 1,200 people were killed.

Indonesia sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for seismic upheavals and volcanic eruptions.