Bee'ah, Italian Company, Ambienthesis S.p.A sign MoU

The agreement was signed, at Bee’ah’s head office on 25th June 2018, by His Excellency Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, and Professor Giovanni Bozzetti, Chairman of Ambienthesis SpA, in the presence of Mr. Liborio Stellino, Ambassador of Italy to the United Arab Emirates, Valentina Setta, Consulate General of Italy in UAE, and Fahad Shehail, Chief of Staff at Bee'ah.

His Excellency Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah said, “Bee’ah has always been committed to advancing sustainable solutions and our partnerships with international industry leaders has played a key role in furthering this interest. Ambienthesis SPA is a market leader in waste management, soil, and water remediation activities."

The MoU aims to develop the innovative solutions to meet the needs of the environment and waste industry in the UAE and Italy, which contributes to economic support that promotes mutual economy and a sustainable future.