Early detection of 'olive tree leprosy' with drones

Using high-tech cameras that detect heat and the electromagnetic spectrum from X-ray to radio waves, researchers were able to spot diseased trees that, on the ground, still seemed healthy, they reported in the journal Nature Plants.

"After infection, it takes four to 14 months before visual symptoms are observable by plant pathologists in the field," lead author Pablo Zarco-Tejada, an agricultural engineer at the European Commission's Joint Research Centre in Ispra, Italy, told AFP.

"The problem is that during this entire time the tree remains a potential source of infection."

Once Xylella fastidiosa bacteria -- carried by tiny sap-sucking insects known as leafhoppers -- take hold, there is no cure and the plant is doomed.

The only way to fight the spread of what is known as "olive tree leprosy" is to destroy diseased trees.

"Early detection is critical for the eradication of the bacteria," Zarco-Tejada said.

Since it hit the Apulia region in 2013, the microscopic pathogen has killed more than a million olive trees in Italy, and 10 million more are currently affected.

The bug has also attacked orchards in Spain and France, and both Greece and Portugal are bracing for its likely arrival.

Some 350 plants are vulnerable, including grape vines, citrus and almond trees.