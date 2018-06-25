Floods and landslide leave 7 dead, 12 missing in northern Vietnam

Heavy rains over the weekend resulted in deadly flash floods in four northern provinces, the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention said in a report.

Lai Chau, which is Vietnam's most sparsely populated province as well as its poorest, reported five deaths and 12 missing, while Ha Giang province reported two deaths.

Regional rainfall of up to 463 millimetres was recorded over the weekend, according to the committee.

Nearly 50 houses in Lai Chau, Ha Giang, Lao Cai and Thai Nguyen provinces were swept away in heavy rains, which began late Saturday, while 264 houses were damaged and 525 houses were submerged, the committee said.

Floods also swept away a bridge in Lai Chau province, while landslides disrupted traffic on some inter-provincial roads.

Initial estimates put losses at 3.3 million dollars.

The committee warned people on Monday not to venture near rivers, as heavy rains were expected to continue in the region for the next couple of days.